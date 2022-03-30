Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.33. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 961,165 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.19 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

