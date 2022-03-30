Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 148,176 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 345,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 68,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 104,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

