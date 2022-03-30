Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 148,176 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

KMI stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

