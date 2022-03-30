Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

