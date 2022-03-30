Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

