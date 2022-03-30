National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.65 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

E opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

