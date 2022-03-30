National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 28,814 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.