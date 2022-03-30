National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $219.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $219.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

