National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.