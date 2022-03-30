ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $22,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

OKE stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

