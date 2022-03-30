Strs Ohio Sells 2,043 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,528. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

