Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

