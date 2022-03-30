Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

