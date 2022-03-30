Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 25,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

