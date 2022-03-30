J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,823,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Teradyne by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 635,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

