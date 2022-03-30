Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,842,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Apple by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Apple by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 115,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

