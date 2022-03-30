SWS Partners Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SWS Partners cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

