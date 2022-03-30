Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $315.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

