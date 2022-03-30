Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.