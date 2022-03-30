Head-To-Head Analysis: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) vs. Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Truett-Hurst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.13%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Truett-Hurst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.77 $9.87 million 0.01 992.99 Truett-Hurst $6.57 million N/A -$1.81 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Truett-Hurst on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

