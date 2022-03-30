TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

