TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRSWF. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

