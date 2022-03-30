Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Acquires 2,275 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,098.25.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.14 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.