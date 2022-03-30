Sharan Raghubir Sells 5,193 Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total transaction of C$39,622.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.

Shares of RX opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. BioSyent Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

