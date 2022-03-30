Insider Buying: Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Acquires C$49,504.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,650 shares in the company, valued at C$382,772.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

