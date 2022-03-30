Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO Sells $80,080.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.72 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $834.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

