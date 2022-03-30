Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.0022 dividend. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

