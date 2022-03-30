First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

