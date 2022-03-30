Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 78.5%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ID stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

