Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 699,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.