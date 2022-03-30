Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK."

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WRBY opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

