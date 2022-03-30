Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE:XM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

