easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.67.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

