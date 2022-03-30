Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

