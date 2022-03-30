Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Strs Ohio raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

