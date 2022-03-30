Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

KBWR opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $70.14.

