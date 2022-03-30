Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3,737.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

