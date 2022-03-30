Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,329 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

