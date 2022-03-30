Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Wolverine World Wide worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NYSE:WWW opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.