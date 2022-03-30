Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of KB Home worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

