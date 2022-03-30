Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $8,249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,974,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.