Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $867,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 254,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.