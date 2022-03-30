Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

