iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.22

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.22 and last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 5952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after buying an additional 1,267,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 344,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

