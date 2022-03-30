Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.26. Iris Energy shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.