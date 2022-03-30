Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $27.53

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $28.60. Bilibili shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 80,072 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

