European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.58. European Wax Center shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

