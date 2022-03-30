Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.09. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.
NIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
The company has a market cap of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
