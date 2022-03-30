Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CLZNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

