Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

